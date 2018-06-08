#Health24 ICYMI: Sex after C-section; the Cinderella of diabetes; and can apples make your brain bigger? This is what you might have missed on Health24 this week...

It's been a busy week for Health24 with a variety of articles to inform, educate and entertain you.

Have a look at some of our top stories from the past week:



Our pick of the week:

When can you have sex after a C-section?

A C-section is a surgical procedure that can cause trauma to the body. How soon afterwards can you start having sex? Plan for six to eight weeks off from sex, says Dr Williams. “The big reason is because you just had major surgery, which cuts through all the layers of the abdomen to reach the uterus. All of those layers, especially the muscular layers, must heal,” she explains.

Lifestyle stories

Should you be drinking 5 cups of coffee per day?

It turns out coffee is not all that bad for you. Researchers say there are many benefits to having a cup of coffee, but just how many cups can you have? Are five cups a bit too much? Our article delves deeper...

The truth about juicing

Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.

Depending on the specific mixes you sip – a vegetable blend for instance – juice can be a filling snack when you're on the go. But is juicing really a way to lose weight and boost health?

All about diabetes

We had two unique diabetes stories this week that changed our perception of the disease:



The Cinderella of diabetes

When we think about diabetes, types 1 and 2 readily spring to mind.

There is, however, a third kind of diabetes that is not as common or as well-known as the other two. It is called gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and occurs during pregnancy when the body struggles to properly regulate blood glucose levels.

Are there actually multiple types of diabetes?

Diabetes has long been thought to consist of two main groups: type 1, which mostly affects younger people who are unable to produce insulin, and type 2, resulting in resistance to insulin, with glucose unable to enter cells even when there is sufficient insulin.

According to a study published in The Lancet: Diabetes & Endocrinology, type 2 diabetes can be divided into four distinct subtypes.





A personal touch

One often feels less alone if you know others are also going through an ordeal. At Health24, the site belongs to our readers, and we always try to tell your personal stories. One such story was from a reader who suffers from hypertension – and how life-changing it can be.

‘I was fit and "healthy", and I was diagnosed with hypertension’

Hypertension is known as the “silent killer” because, despite there being no signs or symptoms, it can lead to serious cardiovascular disease. A blood pressure test is the only way to find out if your blood pressure is too high.





And finally...

Can eating apples, bananas make your brain bigger?

You go to the gym to make your muscles bigger, but what if you want to bulk up your brain to help you stay sharp? New research suggests you might want to head to the produce aisle..