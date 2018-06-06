The Cinderella of diabetes There is a third, lesser known kind of diabetes we tend to forget about.

People often forget about gestational diabetes. ~

When we think about diabetes, types 1 and 2 readily spring to mind.

There is, however, a third kind of diabetes that is not as common or as well-known as the other two. It is called gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and occurs during pregnancy when the body struggles to properly regulate blood glucose levels.

The big difference, however, is that gestational diabetes isn't permanent and blood sugar tends to return to normal soon after delivery.

Some clues

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), gestational diabetes occurs when an expectant mother's body isn’t able to make or use all the insulin it needs. If the body cannot produce enough insulin, or if it cannot be used properly, blood glucose cannot be turned into energy and builds up in the blood (hyperglycaemia).

In other words, your pancreas may work overtime to produce insulin, which doesn't effectively lower blood glucose levels. This is called insulin resistance.

The ADA adds that is not yet known exactly what causes gestational diabetes, but there are some clues: Hormones from the placenta help the baby develop, but these may also block the action of the mother's insulin, causing the resistance to insulin.

A 2014 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the prevalence of GDM to be 9.4% in the USA. Figures for South Africa are unreliable as, according to the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ), there is a current lack of consensus on the diagnostic criteria for GDM used in South Africa.

Who is at risk?

Women are more likely to develop gestational diabetes if they:

Have a close relative with diabetes

Are overweight

Have polycystic ovarian syndrome

Have glucose intolerance

Take medications like glucoccorticoids, beta-blockers or antipsychotic drugs

Have had gestational diabetes before

Dangers of gestational diabetes

Infant macrosomia (an abnormally large baby)

Neonatal (newborn) hypoglycaemia

Caesarean delivery

An increased risk of the mother developing type 2 diabetes five to 10 years after delivery

Children more likely to develop impaired glucose tolerance

How does one treat gestational diabetes?

According to Baby Center, once diagnosed by a blood glucose tolerance test, GDM can be managed by an exercise plan and a healthy, balanced diet based on lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables and other foods that release sugar slowly. About 15% of women with GDM will need medication to balance their blood sugar, mostly in the form of daily insulin injections.

Image credit: iStock