WATCH | 4 Ways to prevent loneliness while social distancing As public activities and spaces continue to be closed, these strategies can help you maintain balance as we all ride out this pandemic.

WHO not against using ibuprofen for Covid-19 symptoms, but recommends paracetamol as a safer option There have been concerns that taking medications with anti-inflammatory properties will worsen Covid-19 symptoms, but the WHO has stated that there isn't enough evidence to recommend against the use thereof.