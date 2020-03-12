Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases

12 March: 17 confirmed cases
LIVE: All the latest coronavirus news in SA and the world
KWAZULU-NATAL (8)
12 March:
- A 38-year-old male from Durban who lives in Turkey, was visiting family in South Africa. He had Travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March.
11 March:
- A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March
9 March:
8 March:
5 March:
- A 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy and returned 1 March. He was the country's first confirmed positive case.
GAUTENG (6)
12 March:
- A 43-year-old male who had travelled to New York via Dubao and returned to SA on 8 March.
11 March:
- A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.
- A 34-year-old male who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
- A 33-year-old female who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
- A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March. Additional info: patient with existing chronic diseases, in critical condition
7 March
- A 39-year-old woman who travelled to Italy - she was part of the same travel group as the first diagnosed patient.
WESTERN CAPE (1)
11 March
- A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.
FREE STATE (1)
12 March:
- A 32-year-old male who came into contact with a businessman - making this the first case of a local transmission.
MPUMALANGA (1)
12 March:
- A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.
READ MORE: Coronavirus 101