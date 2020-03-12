advertisement

Infectious Diseases

Updated 12 March 2020

Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases

Here are 17 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in South Africa, by province. Here are the details.

12 March: 17 confirmed cases

KWAZULU-NATAL (8)

12 March:

  • A 38-year-old male from Durban who lives in Turkey, was visiting family in South Africa. He had Travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March.

11 March: 

  • A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March

9 March: 

8 March:

5 March:

  • A 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy and returned 1 March. He was the country's first confirmed positive case.

GAUTENG (6)

12 March:

  • A 43-year-old male who had travelled to New York via Dubao and returned to SA on 8 March.

11 March:

  • A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.
  • A 34-year-old male who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
  • A 33-year-old female who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March. Additional info: patient with existing chronic diseases, in critical condition

7 March

  • A 39-year-old woman who travelled to Italy - she was part of the same travel group as the first diagnosed patient.

WESTERN CAPE (1)

11 March

  • A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

FREE STATE (1)

12 March:

  • A 32-year-old male who came into contact with a businessman - making this the first case of a local transmission.

MPUMALANGA (1)

12 March:

  • A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.

