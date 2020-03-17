Coronavirus: What are the criteria for a suspected case?

Criteria for a person under investigation (PUI), according to the National Institute for Communicable diseases:
- A person with acute respiratory illness with the sudden onset of at least one of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever [≥ 38°C (measured) or history of fever (subjective)] irrespective of admission status
AND
If the PUI, in the 14 days prior to experiencing symptoms, met at least one of the following epidemiological criteria:
- Was in close CONTACT with a CONFIRMED or PROBABLE case of coronavirus infection;
OR
- If the person has a history of travel to areas with local transmission of the virus;
OR
- Worked in, or attended a health care facility where patients with coronavirus infections were being treated
OR
- Admitted with severe pneumonia of unknown cause