Coronavirus: What are the criteria for a suspected case? The symptoms and other factors to consider for a suspected case of coronavirus infection?

Criteria for a person under investigation (PUI), according to the National Institute for Communicable diseases:

A person with acute respiratory illness with the sudden onset of at least one of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever [≥ 38°C (measured) or history of fever (subjective)] irrespective of admission status

AND

If the PUI, in the 14 days prior to experiencing symptoms, met at least one of the following epidemiological criteria:



Was in close CONTACT with a CONFIRMED or PROBABLE case of coronavirus infection;



OR



If the person has a history of travel to areas with local transmission of the virus;



OR



Worked in, or attended a health care facility where patients with coronavirus infections were being treated



OR



Admitted with severe pneumonia of unknown cause



