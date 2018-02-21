Alcohol isn't just hurting your pocket - see what it's doing to your body We bemoan the fact that the price of alcohol keeps on escalating – but we need to keep in mind that this commodity affects more than just our bank balance.

Is the alcohol really worth it? ~

Whether it's a social drink at a "tjop 'n dop" or a couple glasses of red with dinner, many South Africans enjoy their alcohol.

South Africa's finance minister, Malusi Gigaba today addressed Parliament in his budget speech and announced that for 2018 sin taxes will indeed hurt our pockets – and that the price of alcohol will increase by between 6 and 10%.

It's been proven that alcohol, while enjoyable, can do much more harm than good. If the price of this commodity isn't enough to sway your opinion, maybe the toll it takes on your health will.

Read more on alcohol and your health:



How fat can alcohol really make you?

Could your daily tipple lead to obesity? There is growing evidence for a link between alcoholism and obesity, but more research is needed.

Are you drinking too much?

Have you ever wondered whether the amount of alcohol you drink could be affecting your health? Take this simple quiz to find out if you're drinking more than you should be.

Can exercise offset damaging effects of alcohol?

A study found that just 2.5 hours of physical activity a week could reduce the harmful effects of alcohol in drinkers all over the world.

SEE: The effects of too much alcohol on the body



In what ways can alcohol affect your body? You might be surprised at some of the side-effects of binge drinking...

Alcohol and your nervous system

Have you ever wondered how alcohol affects your memory, or changes your behaviour?

How much alcohol is really OK?

All the good news or bad news studies about alcohol can leave you confused. Some say it's good for you, but in moderation, while other say you should avoid it. Which should you believe?

What drinking 8 or more beers a week does to your brain

Drinking a couple beers throughout the week may be hurting your health more than you think. Even moderate drinking could damage your brain, claims research from the University of Oxford.

Can you really be allergic to alcohol?

Allergic reactions to alcoholic drinks are often overlooked as many of the symptoms can be mistaken for a nasty hangover.