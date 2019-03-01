WATCH: What really happens if you don't sleep? How long can you possibly stay awake for, before your health starts to fall?

Some of us spend long hours taking a nap, catching some Zs and generally resting up. Others sleep for shorter times, unable to slumber for more than six hours at once.

But what happens to the human body if you don't sleep? How long can you possibly stay awake for, before your health starts to fall?

READ MORE:

5 things that happen to your body when you don’t get enough sleep

New research shows that a lack of sleep all but guarantees greater levels of body pain

Being rocked to sleep isn't just for babies

Yes, there is such a thing as too much sleep

SEE: Why you need to sleep and other facts

