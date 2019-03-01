Home > Medical > Sleep Disorders > News 01 March 2019 WATCH: What really happens if you don't sleep? How long can you possibly stay awake for, before your health starts to fall? 0 Some of us spend long hours taking a nap, catching some Zs and generally resting up. Others sleep for shorter times, unable to slumber for more than six hours at once. But what happens to the human body if you don't sleep? How long can you possibly stay awake for, before your health starts to fall?READ MORE:5 things that happen to your body when you don’t get enough sleepNew research shows that a lack of sleep all but guarantees greater levels of body painBeing rocked to sleep isn't just for babiesYes, there is such a thing as too much sleepSEE: Why you need to sleep and other facts Related articles Getting a good night's rest? You may have your partner to thank Past research has shown that the quality of a romantic relationship helps predict how well you sleep. Sleepless nights can mean more painful days New research shows that a lack of sleep all but guarantees greater levels of body pain. Why your heart needs a good night's sleep A new study found that chronic lack of sleep and poor sleep quality may lead to atherosclerosis, which increases the odds of heart attack and stroke. Ask the Expert Sleep disorders expert Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors. Ask a question Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert questions answered by the expert Q: Night terrors posted on 22/02/2019 Q: Can Trazodone be used to help with sleeping problems? posted on 12/02/2019 Q: 14 year old son has never slept well posted on 25/07/2018 Q: Jerking in middle of sleep posted on 18/07/2018 Q: I feel more refreshed after disturbed sleep posted on 17/07/2018 Q: Sleep too much posted on 13/07/2018 Q: I can't sleep during the day posted on 20/07/2016 Q: Sleeping disorder posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Ideal sleeping hour at 27 age posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Seizures while sleeping posted on 15/07/2016 Q: Potential sleeping disorder posted on 14/07/2016 Q: Dangers of sleep apnea posted on 08/07/2016 Q: Issues with sleeping posted on 05/07/2016 Q: I can't sleep posted on 05/07/2016 Q: Combined use of Dormonoct sleeping pills and Dopaquil posted on 03/07/2016 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules