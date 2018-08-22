advertisement

Sleep Disorders

Featured sponsor
22 August 2018

SEE: Why you need to sleep and other facts

Have you ever wondered why you need to sleep, or been concerned that you might be sleep deprived? This infographic answers a number of sleep-related questions.

0

sleep, fats, infographic, health, tired, nap, slee


Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Sleep disorders expert

Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 