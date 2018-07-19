Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: when to call a doctor

If you’ve been diagnosed with non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH),
you’ll have to check in with your doctor regularly. During these visits, your
doctor is likely to do blood tests to see if your condition has progressed. You
are, unfortunately, at increased risk of liver cancer.
It’s also important to check in with your doctor
if you have any symptoms that could indicate cirrhosis. See your doctor as soon
as possible if you experience:
- Confusion
- Loss of appetite/nausea
- Pain in the upper-right abdomen
- Unexplained weight loss
- Swelling of the legs or ankles (oedema)
- Fluid build-up in the abdomen (ascites)
Reviewed by Dr
Mark Sonderup, B Pharm, MB ChB, FCP (SA). Senior Specialist, Division of
Hepatology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur
Hospital. July 2018.