Infectious Diseases

Updated 13 March 2020

WATCH | 'Social distancing' may be a key factor in stopping the spread of the coronavirus

With the increasing number of new coronavirus cases, health experts are encouraging people to keep their distance from each other.

It's believed that a sneeze or a cough could travel over two metres, and with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases around the world, health experts advise that people avoid large gatherings, like sporting events, concerts and parties, and rather keep to themselves as best as they can.

