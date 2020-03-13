WATCH | 'Social distancing' may be a key factor in stopping the spread of the coronavirus

It's believed that a sneeze or a cough could travel over two metres, and with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases around the world, health experts advise that people avoid large gatherings, like sporting events, concerts and parties, and rather keep to themselves as best as they can.
READ | Coronavirus 101 - here's what you need to know
READ | Should you cancel travel plans because of coronavirus? Take this quiz
READ | Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases
Image credit: Sasha Freemind, Unsplash