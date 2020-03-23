WATCH | How long can the new coronavirus live on surfaces? Health experts suggest good hygiene as the best defense against the new coronavirus.

Disinfecting surfaces is one of the best ways to combat the new coronavirus. Tests have shown that the virus can survive for up to nine days at room temperature. By virtue of the virus being a lipid-containing virus it can be killed with wipes, but because bacteria stays on the wipes after use, they should not be reused for other surfaces.

Image credit: Getty Images