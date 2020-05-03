Coronavirus morning update: Stay home as far as possible - only go out for essential tasks, Mkhize urges Your latest coronavirus news: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africans must continue to stay at home as far as possible, only venturing out to perform essential tasks while we move through the stages of the gradual lifting of the lockdown, as the country's death toll rose to 123.

The latest number of confirmed cases is 6 336.

According to the latest update, 123 deaths have been recorded in the country.

To date, 230 686 tests have been conducted, with more than 13 000 new tests conducted - the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle, so far.

Early on Sunday morning, positive cases worldwide were more than 3.4 million, while deaths were more than 242 000.

The United States had the most cases in the world - more than 1 126 000, as well as the most deaths - just more than 66 000.

HEALTH TIPS (as recommended by the NICD and WHO)

• Maintain physical distancing – stay at least one metre away from somebody who is coughing or sneezing

• Practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as your hands touch many surfaces and could potentially transfer the virus

• Practise respiratory hygiene – cover your mouth with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Remember to dispose the tissue immediately after use.

