Ever wondered what the first gym looked like? Have you ever thought about the history of gyms and wondered what the first ones looked like? See how far they've come since their inception.

To a first-time gym user, a floor full of equipment could seem daunting and intimidating, but at least it doesn't look like the machines from decades ago, when gyms were a new concept and few and far between.



Back then, the gym equipment didn't necessarily cause you to break a sweat – you could choose if you wanted an active or passive workout, which may sound like defeating the purpose, but back then, goals were very different to ours today.

Image credit: iStock