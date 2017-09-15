Burn crazy calories with these 30-minute cycling workouts Three sweat sessions that drain between 350 and 400 calories from your system.

Riding is about so much more than burning calories. But let’s face it, there are times when the clock is ticking and you just need to go out and get it done so you can stay strong and lean to enjoy all those longer rides. Here are three workouts that will torch more than 350 calories in 30 minutes.

Note: Calorie burn is calculated for a 68kg rider. Lighter riders will burn fewer calories, while heavier riders will burn more. Exertion levels are on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the absolute hardest.

1. Rock the Block

These sustained tough efforts increase your calorie burn while helping build your tolerance to riding above of your comfort level. (Calories burned: 373.)

Warm up for 2 to 3 minutes (exertion level 3-4)

Ramp up to threshold effort for 10 minutes (exertion level 8)

Dial back down to easier tempo effort for 4 minutes (exertion level 5-6)

Ramp up to threshold 10 effort for minutes (exertion level 8)

Cool down for 2 to 3 minutes (exertion level 3-4)

2. Ramp Jump



Don't worry, this isn’t about catching air. It’s about ramping up your effort to full throttle, keeping it in the red for just a little longer, bringing it back down to recover, and then doing it all over again.

These ramping intervals not only boost your calorie burn, but also help you hang on in a pack when the pace gets peppery. (Calories burned: 396.)

Warm up for 2 to 3 minutes (exertion level 3-4)

Turn it up to tempo pace for 6 minutes (exertion level 6)

Crank up the exertion to threshold for 4 minutes (exertion level 8)

Finish strong with 2 minutes max effort (exertion level 10)

Spin easy for 2 to 3 minutes (exertion level: 3-4)

Turn it up to tempo pace for 6 minutes (exertion level 6)

Crank up the exertion to threshold for 4 minutes (exertion level 8)

Finish strong with 2 minutes max effort (exertion level 10)

Cool down for 2 to 3 minutes (exertion level: 3-4)

3. Flick the Switch

Lace up the gloves and get in the ring for this punchy calorie burner. These repeated full-gas efforts suck up tons of energy (aka calories) and help raise your fitness ceiling so you can ride faster and longer, with less fatigue. (Calories burned 355.)

Warm up for 5 minutes (exertion level 3-4)

Repeat the following two intervals 15 times, for a total of 16 interval blocks (set a timer for 24 minutes):

Push it full throttle for 30 seconds (exertion level 10)

Spin out and recovery for 1 minute (exertion level 3 to 4)

Cool down another 1 to 2 minutes as needed (exertion level 3 to 4

