26 December 2019
WATCH: Top foods that can make your skin glow
No need to fork out hundreds of rands to get that glow – here's how you can achieve it the natural way.
Stringr
These nutrients are common in skincare products, but why not let your skin benefit from them in your diet too?
Image: Getty
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.