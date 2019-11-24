A tasty and nutritious way to prepare fish It's time to try cod. It's a high-protein, low-fat fish, and a good source of B12 and niacin.

Fish is a lean, healthy source of protein. ~

Want to get more fish in your diet with a lot more flavour? This two-step technique yields a crispy outside and flaky fish within.

Cooking fish in a skillet is a fast and flavourful way to prepare this healthy, low-calorie protein. The trick to searing fish and getting a crisp top is to start with a light dusting of flour. This alternative to breading also saves a lot of calories. Then, to get the same type of crunch without deep-frying, give your fillets a short blast in the oven.

If you've shied away from cod in the past, it's time to try it again. It's a high-protein, low-fat fish, and a good source of B12 and niacin.

Crispy cod with spinach

2 tablespoons gluten-free or whole-wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons grapeseed or safflower oil

2 6-ounce cod filets

Cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound baby spinach

1 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees (200 Celsius).

Place flour on a plate and mix with salt, black pepper and paprika. Dip fillets into flour mixture and transfer to another plate.

Add the oil to an oven-safe skillet and warm over medium-high heat for about one minute. Add the fillets and cook, without turning, for four to five minutes until crispy. Flip the fillets in the pan and slide the pan into the oven. Bake for five minutes more until the flesh is cooked through and flakes when pressed with a fork.

While fish cooks, coat a large skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add garlic and cook two to three minutes, stirring often until the garlic starts to brown.

Cook spinach in batches, adding handfuls to the skillet and tossing to wilt, about one to two minutes per batch, then transfer to a large bowl. When all the spinach is cooked, add the butter and toss well to coat. Serve immediately with the fish.

Yield: two servings

Image credit: iStock

