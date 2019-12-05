Here’s what you need to know about titanium dioxide and zinc oxide sunscreens

Ever looked at the
ingredients list of your go-to sunscreen bottle? There’s a lot of complicated
looking ingredients on there (try saying “oxybenzone” three times fast!).
Two popular sunscreen
ingredients, in particular, seem like they’re better suited for an AP chem
class than for sun protection: titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Besides their
complex-sounding names, the way they protect your skin from UV light is
actually pretty simple. Here’s what you need to know about titanium dioxide and
zinc oxide, aka mineral sunscreen:
What are titanium dioxide and zinc oxide?
Titanium dioxide and
zinc oxide are two naturally occurring minerals. When applied topically, they
have the ability to block the sun’s UVA and UVB radiation from being absorbed
into your skin, meaning they are considered broad-spectrum. They’re used in
physical (aka mineral) sunscreens, says Dr Deanne Mraz
Robinson, a dermatologist in Westport, Connecticut.
Read more: 10 sunscreens that won’t leave you a greasy, ashy mess this summer
Wait…so
what’s a “physical” sunscreen?
There are actually two different kinds of sunscreen: chemical and
physical sunscreens.
The first type of sunscreen is chemical. These are
made of synthetic ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate (you’ll see these
listed in the “active ingredients” section at the top of the label). They work
by sinking into the skin, absorbing harmful UVA and UVB rays, and converting
them into heat.
Meanwhile, a physical sunscreen (also referred to as mineral
sunscreen), uses either titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, or a combo of both to
physically block the sun’s radiation by forming a barrier that sits on top of
your skin, says Dr Mraz Robinson. The UV rays literally bounce off of this
barrier, so they can’t penetrate the skin and cause damage and skin cancer.
Unlike chemical sunscreens, which have ingredients that can
cause irritation and even allergic reactions, physical sunscreens are pretty
gentle on the skin. In fact, the National
Eczema Association recommends mineral sunscreens for people
with eczema.
How do you use titanium dioxide and zinc oxide sunscreen?
Any sunscreen
(including physical ones) should be applied 15 to 20 minutes before heading
outside. It takes time for the ingredients to be absorbed, so until then, your
skin is essentially unprotected, says Dr Mraz Robinson.
You should also reapply every two hours or sooner if you’ve been
excessively sweating or in the water. “If you’re sweating, you lose a lot of
the protection factor as the lotion drips away,” says Dr Whitney Bowe,
a dermatologist in New York City.
The more sunscreen you use, the better. Derms agree that you need
be using a shot glass-sized amount of sunscreen to cover all the exposed parts
of your body and a nickel-sized blob for your face. If you skimp (or forget to
reapply), you’re not getting the full protection number listed on the bottle.
“Studies show that if you apply SPF 30 the way most people put on sunscreen,
you’re getting closer to an SPF 10,” warns Dr Bowe.
Read more: 6 things we bet you never knew about your SPF
Who is mineral sunscreen best for?
Both forms of
sunscreen are considered safe, and dermatologists always say the best sunscreen
is the one you’ll actually wear. But since UV rays are deflected off of skin
with the mineral version, these types of sunscreens are best for people with
heat-activated issues, like melasma or rosacea,
says Rene´e Rouleau, celebrity aesthetician. They are even proven to prevent
melasma relapses.
What’s
the deal with physical sunscreen and the ocean?
You’ve probably heard a lot about chemical sunscreen
ingredients and their effect on the ocean’s ecosystem. Not to make matters more
complicated, but not all mineral sunscreens are reef-safe either.
“The reason why a lot of mineral sunscreens use nano-sized
minerals is because the particles are so small that they don’t make you look
like a ghost [more on that later],” says Dr Bowe. Problem is, those tiny
minerals can easily be absorbed by – and harm – marine life.
“So if you’re looking to be environmentally conscious when you’re
swimming in the ocean, you want to be using non-nano mineral sunscreens,” says
Dr Bowe. For a particle to be considered non-nano, it needs to be larger than
100 nanometers (or 100 billionth of a meter). There is currently no regulation
on nano or non-nano sunscreens in the US, but looking for mineral sunscreens
labelled with non-nano or reef-safe is a good start.
Is there anything I should look out for?
If you’re using one of those convenient spray sunscreens, try
holding your breath or breathe out when applying. Inhaling the nanoparticles of
zinc or titanium in the spray can be harmful to lungs, says the Environmental
Working Group. Also, don’t forget to rub in the spray to ensure full
coverage.
Another FYI, because
physical sunscreens use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, two white minerals,
they can sometimes leave behind a chalky white finish on the skin (think of the
white on surfers’ noses). If you have a fair to medium skin tone, this might
not be a problem once you work the sunscreen in. But for those with dark skin
tones, it might be an issue. Look for lotions that say “clear” or “tinted” on
the label.
This
article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Grace Gold and Maddie Aberman