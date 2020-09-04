04 September 2020
PODCAST | Sex and religion: Your questions answered - Part 3
The final installment to the three-part podcast edition - join Dr Selina Palm and Dr Despina Learmonth in conversation about sex and religion.
Still have a question? Ask our sex expert here.
LISTEN TO PART 1 AND PART 2.
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.