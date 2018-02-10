Can your vibrator really cause ‘dead vagina syndrome’? We asked the experts if you should be worried. Here’s what they said.

In this age, we have endless info at our fingertips when it comes to medical conditions. But you certainly can’t believe everything you read – even if sounds like a real scientific syndrome.



Case in point? “Dead vagina syndrome” – a viral term that’s been floating around the internet to describe a sense of numbness in your nether regions caused by overusing your vibrator.

Luckily, according to the experts, dead vagina syndrome (DVS) is total made-for-the-internet nonsense.

“The idea that you could end up numbing the nerves in your vagina and be unable to have an orgasm is absolutely false,” says Dr Leah Millheiser, director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“That is a made up sensationalised headline and it’s not backed by science,” she says.

Those who believe in DVS claim that, over time, the use of a vibrator can lead to a loss of sensitivity in your vagina – sort of an overstimulation injury. Eventually, it can even supposedly prevent you from orgasming.

The problem with this idea is that any numbness you might experience from a marathon session with your favourite vibrator would go away “very quickly”, says Dr Millheiser.

“The nerves will go back to normal.” If you do experience any numbness, simply take a break.

The moral of the story? Whether you use your vibrator for a quickie once a week, as part of your wind-down routine every night, or for the entire time you’re binge watching Outlander, you’re not going to do any damage – or jeopardise your O.

“Vibrators play a vital role in normal sexual function,” says Dr Millheiser. “Especially for women post-menopause.”

In other words, your choice to use a vibrator is part of what keeps your vagina alive and well – not at risk of “dying”. Now that’s some fake news.

