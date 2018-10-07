The 4 gonorrhoea symptoms every man should know STD rates are at an all-time high and for guys, gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly common. Head to the doctor if you experience these gonorrhoea symptoms.

Here’s some unsexy news about getting it on: STD rates are at an all-time high. For guys, gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly common. Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that gonorrhoea rates have doubled in guys from 2016 to 2017.



Thankfully, gonorrhoea is treatable with antibiotics, and will clear up within several days of being treated, according to Dr Gabriel Rebick, clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases and immunology at NYU Langone Health. However, regular STD testing and speedy treatment can help stop the spread, which makes it vital to head to the doctor once you think something is wrong. Although some guys with gonorrhoea won’t exhibit any symptoms, there are certain tell-tale signs, particularly as the infection progresses, says Dr Rebick.

Read more: STD symptoms that affect the rest of your body

Left untreated, gonorrhoea infections could spread to the scrotum, prostate, testes, or more rarely, your blood, he explains. Once it spreads, the infection could cause scarring in the epididymis, a part of the testicle that stores and carries sperm, and possible result in infertility.

Here are four gonorrhoea symptoms you should watch out for.

1. Discharge from your penis

“Discharge is by far the most common sign of the infection,” says Dr Rebick. Discharge may be thin or thick, depending on the guy. According to the CDC, guys may experience discharge within two weeks of being infected. Although colour and consistency vary, no amount of discharge is normal, says Dr Rebick. You should head to the doctor if you experience discharge of any sort.

Read more: These are the 4 STDs you could have without knowing

2. Your butt itches

Gonorrhoea can also affect the rectum, which may cause anal itching and discharge or blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. Dr Rebick says some people may experience diarrhoea and pain when going to the bathroom.

3. A sore throat

“It’s important to know that you can get gonorrhoea from oral sex too,” says Dr Rebick. He says many people who develop gonorrhoea in their throat don’t have symptoms. However, some may experience a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Read more: Are STDs a deal breaker?

4. Pain or swelling

Some guys may not have initial symptoms when they contract gonorrhoea, Dr Rebick says. But once the infection spreads to surrounding areas, like the scrotum and testicle, guys could develop an inflamed epididymis, which would be accompanied by groin pain, writes the Mayo Clinic.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock