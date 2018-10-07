The 4 gonorrhoea symptoms every man should know

Here’s some unsexy
news about getting it on: STD rates are at an all-time high. For guys, gonorrhoea is
becoming increasingly common. Data from
the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that gonorrhoea rates
have doubled in guys from 2016 to 2017.
Thankfully,
gonorrhoea is treatable with antibiotics, and will clear up within several days
of being treated, according to Dr
Gabriel Rebick, clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases and
immunology at NYU Langone Health. However, regular STD testing and speedy
treatment can help stop the spread, which makes it vital to head to the doctor
once you think something is wrong. Although some guys with gonorrhoea won’t
exhibit any symptoms, there are certain tell-tale signs, particularly as the
infection progresses, says Dr Rebick.
Left untreated,
gonorrhoea infections could spread to the scrotum, prostate, testes, or more
rarely, your blood, he explains. Once it spreads, the infection could cause
scarring in the epididymis, a part of the testicle that stores and carries
sperm, and possible result in infertility.
Here are four
gonorrhoea symptoms you should watch out for.
1. Discharge
from your penis
“Discharge is by
far the most common sign of the infection,” says Dr Rebick. Discharge may be
thin or thick, depending on the guy. According to the CDC, guys may experience
discharge within two weeks of being infected. Although colour and consistency
vary, no amount of discharge is normal, says Dr Rebick. You should head to the
doctor if you experience discharge of any sort.
2. Your butt
itches
Gonorrhoea can also
affect the rectum, which may cause anal itching and discharge or blood,
according to the Mayo Clinic. Dr Rebick says some people may experience
diarrhoea and pain when going to the bathroom.
3. A sore
throat
“It’s important to
know that you can get gonorrhoea from oral sex too,” says Dr Rebick. He says
many people who develop gonorrhoea in their throat don’t have symptoms.
However, some may experience a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, according to the Mayo Clinic.
4. Pain or swelling
Some guys may not
have initial symptoms when they contract gonorrhoea, Dr Rebick says. But once
the infection spreads to surrounding areas, like the scrotum and testicle, guys
could develop an inflamed epididymis, which would be accompanied by groin
pain, writes the Mayo Clinic.
