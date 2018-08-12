Everything you need to know about sex after a miscarriage

Everything changed
when you saw the two pink lines show up on that pregnancy test – but here you
are in the confusing space after a miscarriage with a thousand thoughts
swirling around your brain:
How soon can I try again?
What if this happens again?
And, let’s be honest: What does this mean for my sex
life?
First,
know that whatever you’re feeling is completely okay. “Women can have such
different reactions to a miscarriage,” says Dr Catherine Monk, professor of
medical psychology at Columbia University Medical Center. “I hope that women
and their partners understand that the range of feelings are normal.”
Sex
after miscarriage is a complicated topic – and what’s “normal” when it comes to
feeling physically and mentally ready for sex again can vary widely. Still,
there are a few general guidelines that may help make this difficult time in
your life a little less confusing.
Your body isn’t ready for sex immediately after
miscarriage.
The
big concern is that your cervix should be closed to prevent any potential
infections, says Dr Zev Williams, chief of the division of reproductive
endocrinology and infertility and associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology.
He notes that, after a miscarriage, your cervix opens up (a.k.a. dilates) to
let the fetal tissue out. And depending on how many weeks along you were when
you miscarried, the closing process can take anywhere from a couple weeks to a
couple months.
Your
gynae can check your cervix via a physical exam, so be sure to get the go-ahead
from her before having sex again.
The
one exception here: If you had what’s known as a “chemical pregnancy” – meaning
you got a positive pregnancy test but an ultrasound didn’t confirm it,
something that can account for as many as 75% of miscarriages – you
don’t have to wait to have sex.
Read more: 6 really common things that can cause
a miscarriage
Many women find that their libido takes even longer to
bounce back.
Just
because you’re physically ready to have sex post-miscarriage doesn’t mean
you’re ready emotionally. You may be struggling with a sense that your body has
failed you somehow – or feel like you’re to blame for your miscarriage (likely
not true, by the way, as most first trimester miscarriages are due to
chromosomal abnormalities, according to the American Pregnancy
Association).
“It
can be tough to turn on your intimate side when you’re dealing with these
feelings,” says Dr Monk.
You
have to give yourself room and self-compassion to mourn in the way that’s right
for you, she adds.
If
your experience makes you want to avoid sex for right now, that’s okay. If
you’re counting down the days until the doc gives you the go-ahead to get busy
again, that’s fine, too. Or, you may feel both: Wanting to try sex again, but
also being totally freaked out by it.
There’s
no shame in seeking help from a qualified therapist, particularly one who has
experience with women and this type of loss. They can help you work through
your feelings on the topic and give you tips for communicating with your
partner.
After
all, they’re likely mourning in their own way, too (and may not feel ready to
have sex again themselves). Openly talking about it may help you both set
expectations for intimacy and what each of you are comfortable with.
Read more: 3 women describe what it’s actually
like to have a miscarriage
What do I need to know about getting pregnant again?
You’ve
probably heard the oft-given guideline to wait three or six months after a
miscarriage, but there’s little data to back that up. “Research comparing waiting three months or
trying sooner [shows that] women who waited longer ended up taking longer to
get pregnant,” says Dr Williams.
That
doesn’t mean you should necessarily try right away, though. “After a loss, you
want to make sure your body returns back to its pre-pregnancy state,” he says.
In
addition to verifying that your cervix has closed, you’ll want confirm (via a
blood test) that your levels of hCG, or the “pregnancy hormone”, are back to
baseline. This ensures you don’t confuse a potential new pregnancy with your
old one.
One
caveat: If you’ve had multiple losses, you’ll want to consider getting an
evaluation from a reproductive endocrinologist to identify if there’s an
underlying problem – many of which can be dealt with effectively via treatment.
Regardless
of your exact circumstances – and how you’ve reacted so far – “miscarriage is a
mourning process, and we all cope differently,” says Dr Monk. “There’s no right
or wrong way to do it.”
