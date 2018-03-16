advertisement
Updated 16 March 2018

Could this be Zodwa Wabantu’s most risqué outfit yet?

*Please note these pictures contain nudity.

0

If one thing is for sure, Zodwa Wabantu is definitely a free spirit.

From dancing at the Umlazi Eyadini Lounge in Durban, to performing across Africa – Zodwa Wabantu has also managed to make a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry.

Although, her ‘talents’ mostly involve dancing, it is her rather revealing outfits that have grabbed the attention of audiences and social media.

The 32-year-old recently posted a series of pics of herself dancing in a tiny dress showing off her bottom for what appears to be a music video for Oskido’s new track.

In the picture, the mother-of-one can be seen dancing provocatively with the legendary DJ.

She captioned one of the pictures, “I bring all the Boys to the Yard.”

The dancer was recently deported from Zambia after she travelled there for a performance.

See her photos from the shoot here:

*Please note these pictures contain nudity.


DRUM digital

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

4 things you need to know about having sex when you're HIV positive

2018-01-03 08:02
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Effects on your brain? »

5 ways to get more seafood into your diet Mercury in fish may raise ALS risk

Is it bad for your brain if you literally never eat fish?

Calling all grown-ass picky eaters!

Eeewwww! »

‘Why is my cough worse at night?’ SEE: When you cough, this is what happens to your body

Can you get sick if someone coughs on you?

The fine saliva mist emitted by a cough remains suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 