Could this be Zodwa Wabantu’s most risqué outfit yet? *Please note these pictures contain nudity.

If one thing is for sure, Zodwa Wabantu is definitely a free spirit.

From dancing at the Umlazi Eyadini Lounge in Durban, to performing across Africa – Zodwa Wabantu has also managed to make a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry.



Although, her ‘talents’ mostly involve dancing, it is her rather revealing outfits that have grabbed the attention of audiences and social media.

The 32-year-old recently posted a series of pics of herself dancing in a tiny dress showing off her bottom for what appears to be a music video for Oskido’s new track.

In the picture, the mother-of-one can be seen dancing provocatively with the legendary DJ.

She captioned one of the pictures, “I bring all the Boys to the Yard.”

The dancer was recently deported from Zambia after she travelled there for a performance.

See her photos from the shoot here:

*Please note these pictures contain nudity.



