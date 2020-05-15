15 May 2020
PODCAST | Me & My sex life - me and HPV
Me & My is Bhekisisa’s podcast series for young women. The first episode explores what HPV means for you and your sex life: When should you get your Pap smear and how often? Can you still get vaccinated against HPV as an adult? Bhekisisa’s impact and engagement officer, Gopolang Makou, speaks to Dr Sindi van Zyl to find out.
“Before you start having sex with a new partner go for a Pap smear and HIV test. Talk about sex.”
Gopolang Makou and Danny Booysen
