PODCAST | Me & My sex life - me and HPV Me & My is Bhekisisa’s podcast series for young women. The first episode explores what HPV means for you and your sex life: When should you get your Pap smear and how often? Can you still get vaccinated against HPV as an adult? Bhekisisa’s impact and engagement officer, Gopolang Makou, speaks to Dr Sindi van Zyl to find out.

advertisement