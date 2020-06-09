PODCAST | Me & My sex life: How and when to get tested This is the fourth podcast in our ‘Me & My’ series with Dr Sindi van Zyl. In this episode, Dr Sindi answers all our questions about what to do if you think you have a sexually transmitted infection.

We answer all the uncomfortable questions you haven't been able to ask about STIs.

