09 June 2020
PODCAST | Me & My sex life: How and when to get tested
This is the fourth podcast in our ‘Me & My’ series with Dr Sindi van Zyl. In this episode, Dr Sindi answers all our questions about what to do if you think you have a sexually transmitted infection.
We answer all the uncomfortable questions you haven't been able to ask about STIs.
Previous episodes:
PODCAST | Me & My sex life: Is the Mirena right for me?
PODCAST | Me & My unplanned pregnancy
PODCAST | Me & My sex life - me and HPV
*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Image credit: Pexels
Me and My: A Podcast Series... by Bhekisisa Health on Scribd
Aisha Abdool Karim and Danny Booysen
