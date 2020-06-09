advertisement
09 June 2020

PODCAST | Me & My sex life: How and when to get tested

This is the fourth podcast in our ‘Me & My’ series with Dr Sindi van Zyl. In this episode, Dr Sindi answers all our questions about what to do if you think you have a sexually transmitted infection.

We answer all the uncomfortable questions you haven't been able to ask about STIs.

Previous episodes:

PODCAST | Me & My sex life: Is the Mirena right for me?

PODCAST | Me & My unplanned pregnancy

PODCAST | Me & My sex life - me and HPV

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Image credit: Pexels

Me and My: A Podcast Series... by Bhekisisa Health on Scribd

Aisha Abdool Karim and Danny Booysen

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Have a question? Ask our sex expert here.

2018-08-01 07:54

More:

SexNews
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

Lifestyle »

E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.

Allergy »

Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives

A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 