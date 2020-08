PODCAST | Health24's sexpert discusses street-based sex trade with Mickey Meji In this podcast Mickey Meji joins Dr Despina Learmonth to discuss first-hand experiences of the street-based sex trade in Cape Town.

In order to address some of the issues discussed, context-specific requirements need to be elucidated for the development of successful exit interventions and policy reform for the sex trade in South Africa. Further research investigations should focus on the issue of decriminalization, empowerment and consciousness-raising in order to truly understand the relative harms to health, promote gender equality, and de-stigmatise those who sell sex.

Image credit: Getty