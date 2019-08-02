Just 60g of nuts a day can improve male sexual function Men who follow a western diet can improve the quality of their orgasms by regularly consuming nuts.

Nuts contain vitamins and minerals and offer a variety of benefits, such as improved heart health and potential weight loss. They can also help with the prevention and management of diabetes and lowering cholesterol – and now researchers have discovered that nuts can can improve sexual function and the quality of orgasms in men.

Questions about sexual function

The study, published in Nutrients scientific journal was conducted by Albert Salas-Huetos and URV's Human Nutrition Unit, and CIBERobn Network led by URV professor Jordi Salas-Salvado.

83 participants who followed a western diet (high in animal fats and low in fruit and vegetables) were split into two groups: one group who continued to follow their normal diet over a period of 14 weeks, and another group who added 60g of walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds to their diet every day. After the study, participants completed a questionnaire known as the IIEF-15 which asked various questions about their sexual function.

Findings revealed that by adding nuts to an unhealthy western diet did in fact improve orgasm quality and sexual desire. Researchers did, however, state that further studies with larger numbers of participants need to be carried out in order to confirm results and to to pinpoint what exactly caused these benefits.

In another study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the same researchers described how certain nuts improved the quality of sperm, even though there were no studies demonstrating the effects of the nuts on sexual function.

Factors associated with ED

Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is the inability to maintain an erection sufficient to ensure that both partners are satisfied during sex. The study pointed out that it affects 2% of men under the age of 40, 52% of men aged 40–70 and 85% of men over the age of 80. Causes of impotence range from genetics to physical aspects, including:

Neurological problems

Vascular problems

Structure of the penis or surrounding tissues

Risk factors for erectile dysfunction include stress, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of physical exercise and an unhealthy diet.

Image credit: iStock