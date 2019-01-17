Are you sabotaging your sex life? Physical intimacy not only helps you stay connected to your significant other, it also leaves you feeling more alive and youthful.

Research confirms that a good sex life is a key to strong feelings of intimacy and satisfaction for both partners in a relationship.

Yet for many, sex goes by the wayside, often because of life's demands, from the boss at the office to the kids at home. Responsibilities can leave you feeling drained and longing for nothing more than a solitary soak in a warm tub at day's end.

Focus on 'alone time'

But experts warn that physical intimacy shouldn't be sacrificed, because it not only helps you stay connected to your significant other, it also leaves you feeling more alive and youthful.

Start by taking care of yourself – your health has a direct relationship on your sex life. If you work outside the home, leave work stress at the office. Don't sabotage sexual desire by worrying about work all night.

Resist the old-fashioned thinking that once you're a parent, you're no longer a sexual being. Set bedtimes for your kids and make sure they're adhered to so that you and your partner can have "alone time".

Make lifestyle changes

Disconnect from your computers, cellphones and other gadgets early in the evening so that you can focus on time with your partner, even if it doesn't always lead to sex. Resist the temptation to check your work email before bed – most problems can wait until morning.

If your sex life needs a refresh, consider a romantic getaway. Because people feel more relaxed when responsibilities are left behind, they're freer to enjoy romance.

While you can't be on vacation all the time, keep that feeling of intimacy you shared top of mind when you go home, and use it as a springboard for making lifestyle changes that will keep you closer as a couple.

Image credit: iStock

