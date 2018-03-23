These foods are all natural aphrodisiacs Get yourselves going by adding these ingredients to your meals before you get down to business.

You and your partner should eat the right things to get in the right mood. Use these natural aphrodisiacs in your meals to be sure of a special dessert after.

Asparagus

Nicholas Culpepper, a 17th century herbalist, found that asparagus evokes lust in both men and women. In France during the 19th century bridegrooms were served courses of the sexy spears during prenuptial dinners. It was seen to boost histamine production that is needed to reach orgasm in both sexes.

Almonds

Seen as a symbol of fertility the aroma is supposed to arouse passion in females.

Avocados

The ancient Aztecs called the avocado “ahuacuatl” meaning testicle tree because of the way they grew on trees in pairs resembled that of testicles. Spanish Catholic priests forbade it because it was so sexual.



Bananas

From the shape it makes it obvious to see why they are regarded as sexual. They contain chelating minerals and the bromeliad enzyme that is said to enhance the male libido.

Basil

The Italians are known to be romantic and basil is probably the reason why. Its aroma when cooked in pasta sauces for example have an aphrodisiac effect that can be stimulating and get the heart racing.

Chocolate

It is considered the king of natural aphrodisiacs. It has compounds such as anandamide, the feel-good chemical, and phenyl ethylamine (PEA), the love chemical that releases dopamine in the pleasure centres of the brain, peaking during orgasm. PEA can also induce feelings like excitement, euphoria and attraction. Cacao has a key component known as serotonin that brings about a sense of relaxation and wellbeing.

Figs

Throughout history figs have been the oldest known fruit. The Bible mentions them and it was Cleopatra’s favourite fruit. An open fig resembles the female sex organs and the Greeks held it in sacred light associating it with love and fertility.

Garlic

The strong stink of garlic doesn’t seem to be what one would consider and aphrodisiac but it is packed allicin that increases blood flow (if you know what we mean).

Oysters

The most common food to be linked with sexual desire and is seen as the most used type of aphrodisiac because of the high levels of zinc. Zinc helps create sperm and increase libido. Raw with a glass of champagne really makes it a romantic meal with guaranteed dessert.

Honey

It is a great source of boron. This trace mineral helps the body use and metabolise oestrogen, the female sex hormone, as well enhancing testosterone levels in the blood that in turn promote the sex drive and orgasm in both sexes.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za



Image credit: iStock







