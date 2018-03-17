These 2 factors make the biggest difference in your sexual satisfaction Neither involves orgasms.

When you start to get physical with someone new, it’s only natural to wonder (read: stress over) if the sex is going to be good – for both parties involved.



But Match’s Singles in America survey should help you feel a little more relaxed about the whole thing.

They polled more than 5 500 single people from different age groups, ethnicities and incomes across the country and found 83% of singles (regardless of their sexual orientation) listed having a caring and enthusiastic partner as their top two indicators of good sex.

Obviously, being able to orgasm is also important, but it was ranked as slightly less important, as was being a good communicator and solid kisser. So you can ditch the stress of delivering mind-blowing orgasms or crazy moves – apparently people just want to have sex with a good person (imagine that!).

Of course, the survey covered the good and the bad. It found that there are certain things singles don’t like in bed, including too much talking, a lack of passion, little movement, being with a bad kisser and not saying “I love you” (when the relationship gets to that point, naturally).

To be fair, the majority of singles said that they think sex gets better after you do it a few times with someone, so you shouldn’t stress too much if the first time isn’t utterly amazing.

As for one-night stands, 30% of men said it’s the best kind of sex, while just 15% of women said the same. But both 19% of men and women said that one-night stands are the worst kind of sex. Basically, they’re kind of a gamble.

Overall, men are three-times more likely to use a one-night stand to try to start a relationship. Not only that, millennials are 48% more likely to sleep with someone right away to see if there’s a connection.

Ultimately, sex should be something that you both enjoy. But it’s good to know that being caring and enthusiastic in bed are the top satisfiers.

