PODCAST | Health24's sexpert discusses premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction In this podcast Dr Despina Learmonth provides readers with advice on common erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation questions asked on the sex forum.

Erectile dysfunction can also occur due to: cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, low testosterone levels, kidney disease, increased age, stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, prescription medications, sleep disorders, drug use, excessive alcohol, tobacco products, pelvic area damage. ED can be caused by only one or by several of these factors. It is important to work with a medical doctor to manage any health conditions.

Image supplied: Getty