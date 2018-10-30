Incredible health benefits to masturbating Here's how an orgasm a day can keep the doctor away.

Guys, there’s no shame in getting busy with yourself. That’s because regular masturbation isn’t just enjoyable – it’s also good for you.



“Masturbation is part of a healthy sex life,” Gloria Brame, a clinical sexologist explains to MH. “It’s totally safe and harmless.”

In fact, some people believe that masturbation should become a regular part of your personal care routine, kind of like brushing your teeth.

Here are five incredible health benefits to masturbation – and why you should take matters into your own hands right now. (I mean, provided you’re not in public or at work or something.)

1. It can help lower your prostate cancer risk

A 2004 study found that men who ejaculated more than 21 times a month reduced their risk of prostate cancer by roughly 33%, compared to guys who only did the deed four to seven times a month. In 2016, researchers followed up with that same group of guys from 2004 and found that those who ejaculated eight to 12 times per month reduced their prostate cancer risk by 10%.

2. It makes you harder

As you age, you naturally lose muscle tone – yup, even down there.

Regular sex or masturbation works out your pelvic floor muscles to prevent erectile dysfunction and incontinence.

Masturbation “keeps the angle of your dangle perky”, says Brame. That’s because the smooth muscle of your penis needs to be enriched with oxygen, which is delivered whenever there’s a rush of blood to your member (i.e., when you get an erection).

3. It helps you last longer during sex

Sometimes, guys don’t last long in bed simply because they haven’t had enough practice, either with a partner or solo. Regularly taking yourself to palm prom may help extend your sack sessions. “[Masturbating] an hour before a date will give you more control,” Brame advises.

Train yourself by timing how long it takes you to orgasm, Ava Cadell, founder of the love coaching program Loveology University, tells us.

If it usually takes two minutes for you to finish solo, shoot for three next time, or count how many strokes you need to get to your happy place.

“Most men can double the number of strokes and the time within one month,” Cadell says.

Practice makes perfect, right?

4. It boosts immunity

Ejaculation increases levels of the hormone cortisol, according to Dr Jennifer Landa, a specialist in hormone therapy. Cortisol, which usually gets a bad rap as a havoc-wrecking stress hormone, actually helps regulate and maintain your immune system in small doses.

“Masturbation can produce the right environment for a strengthened immune system,” she says.

Plus, a very small study from 2004 shows that guys had more white blood cells 45 minutes after they had a solo orgasm.

5. It betters your mood

Masturbating releases a slew of feel-good neurochemicals, like dopamine and oxytocin, that lift your spirits, boost your satisfaction and activate the reward circuits in your brain.

“An orgasm is the biggest non-drug blast of dopamine available,” says Brame.

