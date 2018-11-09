Could you handle multiple orgasms every day? We're familiar with the struggle many women have to climax – but what if you had constant, unwanted orgasms triggered by unusual things?

What would you do if doing simple tasks, like brushing your teeth, driving or yawning triggered an orgasm? While it might seem unusual, it does happen to certain people.

In one case, women taking a certain antidepressant experience much more than an improvement in their mood... when yawning, many of them have a spontaneous orgasm. Despite this unusual side effect, it appears that doctors are still prescribing the medication.

Some fitness fanatics experience the same effect, apparently brought on by increased blood flow to the genitalia when doing exercises like crunches or sit-ups.



Medical professionals are familiar with a condition called Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD), formerly known as Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome (PSAS).

While PGAD may not be the correct diagnosis for those people who experience random orgasms throughout the day, these unwanted occurrences can have a negative effect on their lives.



Women suffering from this condition have been given all sorts of labels — from "nymphomaniac" to "whore" – but it is not something they can control, and doctors are trying their best to find the cause and a possible cure for this reaction.

Even though many people might see it in a positive light, those who suffer from the condition tend to regard it as more of a burden.

Do you, or someone you know, suffer from a condition of this nature?