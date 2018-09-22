Can you burn kilojoules while having an orgasm?

Having an orgasm is a powerful, full-body experience.
Your muscles contract, your breath quickens and you might even break a sweat.
Which
is why you may have wondered at one point or another: Do orgasms actually
burn kilojoules? Your heart’s pumping like you’re running
a marathon and you’re clenching your core like you’re busting out an ab
workout, so it’s got to be something,
right?
Determined
to figure it out, I put on my Sherlock Holmes cap and reached out to Dr Uchenna
Ossai, a pelvic health physical therapist and sex educator for LifeStyles
Condoms. Here’s what she had to say.
How many kilojoules does an orgasm burn?
To
answer my question, Dr Ossai pointed to a 2013 study on the number of
kilojoules men and women burn during a full sex session. Published in the
journal PLOS ONE, it found that the
average male burns around 16 kilojoules a minute, and the average female burns
around 12.
“With
the average sexy-time session lasting
about six minutes, that only allows for 75 to 100 kilojoules,” Dr Ossai
reasoned. “So if we are looking at a measure of heart rate, and your orgasms
are lasting anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds, you can expect a maximum kilojoule burn of 16
kilojoules [during an orgasm].”
Even
if you’ve mastered the art of having multiple orgasms, you’re still not
exactly on your way to working off that cheat meal. Sorry, pal.
But wait! There’s good news. Even if orgasms don’t burn
many kilojoules, they still have plenty of health benefits. They can
relieve pain, help you sleep, improve your cognitive function and boost your
mood.
“Orgasms
are stellar tools in the never-ending battle with stress and anxiety,” Dr Ossai
said.
And
here’s something you probably didn’t know: “Even though ejaculation is not
necessary for orgasms, research does indicate that regular orgasms and
ejaculation can be a protective factor against prostate cancer,” she added.
(It’s true: Check out these studies from 2004 and 2006.)
The
takeaway? Orgasms are great – just not in the kilojoule-burning department.
That’s fine, because sex isn’t about working out, anyway. That’s what
the glorious post-sex gym session is for.
This article was originally
published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Jordyn Taylor