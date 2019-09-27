Why you're coughing, sneezing and wheezing

Itchy eyes,
runny noses and trouble breathing – allergy symptoms are enough to make any
person miserable. However, allergic triggers can sometimes wreak even more
havoc on your body – in the form of asthma. When your sneezing is accompanied
by wheezing and a shortness of breath, your symptoms may be signaling the onset
of allergic asthma. Here’s how to differentiate your sniffles from your short
breath and what steps to take in handling your condition more effectively.
Is it
allergies or age?
In some
cases, allergy-like symptoms can be caused by things other than allergies.
Postmenopausal women, for example, may experience nasal dryness more frequently
and this may be mistaken for an allergy.
Medicines
associated with high blood pressure and heart disease can also be culprits when
it comes to mimicking allergy symptoms, as some over-the-counter drugs may
aggravate congestion and lead to an increased difficulty in breathing.
What to
do: Speak to your
doctor. Detail all your symptoms with your GP and go over any medication that
you may be taking. They will then be able to assess the cause of your symptoms.
Are
symptoms linked to allergens or irritants?
As adults
grow older, they become more susceptible to nonallergic rhinitis – a reaction
that produces allergy-like symptoms but is not caused by something that you are
allergic to.
Often
mistaken for an allergic reaction, nonallergic rhinitis can cause symptoms such
as congestion, runny nose and sneezing. This is especially prevalent when
irritants such as strong smells are present in the immediate vicinity. These
symptoms can also be aggravated by cold, dry air and spicy food.
What to
do: Take note of
your symptoms and when they occur. Note that both allergies and irritants cause
the abovementioned symptoms, but allergic reactions are also accompanied with
an itchy throat and eyes. If you’re unsure of what’s causing your discomfort,
keep a diary to track patterns in your symptoms. Also invest in a humidifier to
help keep the air around you moist and your nasal passages well-hydrated.
Know how
to identify allergic asthma
Environmental
allergies can affect your airway in many unique ways, one of which is allergic
asthma. As you get older, allergens in the air can set off your asthma, leading
to more severe asthmatic episodes and first-time attacks.
According
to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, adults are four times more likely
to die from asthma than children are, naturally making it a cause for concern.
What to
do: Report any
possible asthma signs to your primary healthcare provider as soon as they
arise. Symptoms include a lingering cough, wheezing when you breathe and
shortness of breath.
Minimise
exposure
Allergy
testing can help pinpoint what’s triggering your allergies. Further testing can
also help diagnose whether you have allergic asthma, thereby helping you better
control your exposure to allergens in future.
What to
do: To reduce
allergens in your home, use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to
reduce airborne triggers. In addition, minimize pet exposure, use mattress and
pillow protectors, eliminate food sources for cockroaches by using sealed food
containers and cleaning kitchen surfaces regularly and change clothes or shower
after you come inside if pollen is one of your allergens.
Be
strategic about treatment
If your
allergy or nonallergic rhinitis symptoms are occasional or mild, you can simple
minimise exposure and help control nasal allergy symptoms by using
over-the-counter medication such as Sinutab Allergy tablets and saline nasal
spray. For coughs and throat irritation, you could try an over the counter Benylin
4 Flu Syrup to help relieve sore throats and ease congestion.
If your
symptoms are affecting your quality of life, however, a medical professional
would be better equipped to offer a full diagnosis and recommendation on
medication to combat your symptoms.
For asthma
at any age, the first line of defense would be an inhaled corticosteroid to
keep lung inflammation and mucus buildup at bay. For moderate to severe
allergic asthma, however, your doctor may prescribe an injectable preventative
drug.
*Always
check with a healthcare professional before taking any medication.