What is Allergex Non-Drowsy prescribed for?

Allergex Non-Drowsy contains Loratadine, a long lasting antihistamine 1,2 that is typically prescribed for the relief of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis such as rhinorrhoea, itchy nose and throat.1,2

It is also indicated to alleviate symptoms of allergic skin reactions and hives.1,2 Let’s take a closer look at what some of these conditions entail.

Rhinitis



Simply put, symptoms of rhinitis could include a runny, itchy or stuffy nose, due to blockage or congestion and it can also cause sneezing. ³

This can either be caused by an allergy or a multitude of other factors. 3 In the case of rhinitis, the nose usually produces mucus which traps elements such as pollen, germs, dust or bacteria, to name but a few. The mucus flows from the front of the nose to the back of the throat so that it can drain. When excessive or thick mucus is produced, it can cause a post-nasal drip which in turn, will cause you to cough, to clear the throat.³

In summary, rhinitis presents as a runny, itchy or stuffy nose that can be caused by an allergy or other factors. It could cause you to sneeze and produce mucus, which can in turn become thick and excessive and cause a post-nasal drip or a cough. ³



Rhinorrhoea



Most commonly referred to as a runny nose, rhinorrhoea is caused by an excess of fluid or mucus that drains from the nose, intermittently or constantly. This fluid can be clear or cloudy, and thick or thin. 4

Rhinorrhoea can be caused by a myriad of different factors, including allergic rhinitis, such as described above, which is basically a nasal reaction to allergens such as pet dander or pollen. 4

Hives



Hives can either be red, swollen patches or red spots that sting or burn and can appear anywhere on the skin of both children and adults.5

Hives typically occur because of triggers that cause a release of high levels of histamine or other chemicals in the skin. These triggers can include a variety of elements such as pollen, plants, insect bites and stings, food and chemicals, to name but a few. 5

Dosage and usage of Allergex Non-Drowsy



Generally, the dosage of Allergex Non-Drowsy is prescribed as follows:

Children two to five years of age: five ml (one medicine measure) of Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup, once daily¹

Children six to twelve years of age and over: ten ml (two medicine measures) of Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup once daily¹

Adults and children twelve years and over: ten ml (two medicine measures) of Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup. ¹

One Allergex Non-Drowsy tablet, once daily. 2

There are however a multitude of factors that could affect the usage and efficacy of antihistamine such as Allergex Non-Drowsy, which includes chronic or other medical conditions and use of other medicines. It is therefore critical to consult with your doctor or pharmacist first.



