What is Allergex Non-Drowsy prescribed for?

Allergex Non-Drowsy contains Loratadine, a long
lasting antihistamine 1,2 that is typically prescribed for the relief of
symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis such as rhinorrhoea, itchy nose and
throat.1,2
It is also indicated to alleviate symptoms of allergic
skin reactions and hives.1,2 Let’s take a closer look at what some of
these conditions entail.
Rhinitis
Simply put, symptoms of rhinitis could include a
runny, itchy or stuffy nose, due to blockage or congestion and it can also
cause sneezing. ³
This can either be caused by an allergy or a multitude of other factors.
3 In the case of rhinitis, the nose usually produces
mucus which traps elements such as pollen, germs, dust or bacteria, to name but
a few. The mucus flows from the front of the nose to the back of the throat so
that it can drain. When excessive or thick mucus is produced, it can cause a
post-nasal drip which in turn, will cause you to cough, to clear the throat.³
In summary, rhinitis presents as a runny, itchy or stuffy nose that can be caused by an allergy or other factors. It could cause you to sneeze and produce mucus, which can in turn become thick and excessive and cause a post-nasal drip or a cough. ³
Rhinorrhoea
Most commonly referred to as a runny nose, rhinorrhoea
is caused by an excess of fluid or mucus that drains from the nose,
intermittently or constantly. This fluid can be clear or cloudy, and thick or
thin. 4
Rhinorrhoea can be caused by a myriad of different
factors, including allergic rhinitis, such as described above, which is
basically a nasal reaction to allergens such as pet dander or pollen. 4
Hives
Hives can either be red, swollen patches or red spots
that sting or burn and can appear anywhere on the skin of both children and
adults.5
Hives typically occur because of triggers that cause a
release of high levels of histamine or other chemicals in the skin. These
triggers can include a variety of elements such as pollen, plants, insect bites
and stings, food and chemicals, to name but a few. 5
Dosage and
usage of Allergex Non-Drowsy
Generally, the dosage of Allergex Non-Drowsy is
prescribed as follows:
- Children
two to five years of age: five ml (one medicine measure) of Allergex Non-Drowsy
Syrup, once daily¹
- Children
six to twelve years of age and over: ten ml (two medicine measures) of Allergex
Non-Drowsy Syrup once daily¹
- Adults
and children twelve years and over: ten ml (two medicine measures) of Allergex
Non-Drowsy Syrup. ¹
- One
Allergex Non-Drowsy tablet, once daily. 2
There are however a multitude of factors that could
affect the usage and efficacy of antihistamine such as Allergex Non-Drowsy,
which includes chronic or other medical conditions and use of other medicines.
It is therefore critical to consult with your doctor or pharmacist first.
