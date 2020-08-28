Ways to Support an Active Lifestyle this Winter We live in a fast-paced world where instant gratification is key. Still, it's no excuse to neglect your nutritional needs – especially for those trying to maintain an active lifestyle.

Staying motivated is no easy task and finding ways to supplement a balanced lifestyle plays an important part in keeping you going. (Image: Supplied) ~

Supplementing a balanced lifestyle

Amino acids can support muscle development as they facilitate muscle strength and endurance. They’ve also been found to assist in reducing muscle fatigue and damage.

There are 22 amino acids in the body, nine of which are essential, but the three that help you maintain muscle are isoleucine, leucine and valine. To supplement the development of these muscle builders, it’s recommended that you include lean meats, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, legumes, beans and seeds in your diet.

Another key factor to consider when it comes to supporting a balanced lifestyle is macro and micronutrients. While we do our best to ensure that we add all the necessary vitamins and nutrients to our diet, it’s sometimes difficult to fit them all in. Finding ways to supplement this deficiency is important.

Macronutrients include protein, fat and carbohydrates – things your body needs in larger quantities as they’ve been found to supply energy. Micronutrients, on the other hand, are the nutrients needed in smaller quantities and are referred to as vitamins and minerals.

You can also take multivitamins to supplement nutritional deficits. When considering a multivitamin, it is important to look out for certain key ingredients to suit your lifestyle. This can include vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, folate and vitamin B-12. Before adding any additional supplements to your lifestyle, please consult a medical practitioner to ensure that you take the right combination to meet your daily needs.

In addition to ensuring that you give your body the tools needed to develop and grow, staying active and busy can also contribute to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Staying active in the colder months

As we hit mid-winter, our mornings are colder, and the evenings, a lot darker than they were before. This can make staying active and motivated tricky, and finding ways to power through hasbecome important.

Research has indicated that exposing your body to colder temperatures while exercising has the potential to activate multiple systems in your body. This can include increasing your body's metabolism to facilitate rapid heat generation and can boost your immune system and reaction to stress. So why not dress warmly and embrace the winter breeze on an afternoon run?

Another way to motor through the winter gloom is to set realistic goals and work towards achieving them. Whether you’re looking to complete your first half marathon or working towards finally bench-pressing 20 kilograms, set that goal and push yourself to achieve it. Continue setting goals for yourself; once you have reached them, find ways to improve on them. This will push you to continuously work towards bettering yourself by increasing your fitness levels and boosting your self-confidence as you build a stronger, healthier version of yourself.

Online classes and fitness groups are a great way to safely interact with people sharing the same goals as you. They can also act as a tool in discovering new exercise techniques and help you get clarity on areas that you are unsure about.

While exercise is recommended, always take the relevant precautions to ensure that you are exercising safely. This includes putting on additional layers to keep warm, exercising while the sun is out, and, of course, staying hydrated. Remember to fuel your body with the right foods pre and post your workout for best results.

Staying motivated not only in the winter months but, in general, is no easy task and finding ways to supplement a balanced lifestyle plays an important part in keeping you going. Take the time to research your nutritional needs and work on implementing this into your daily routine.

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Herbalife.