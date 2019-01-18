advertisement
18 January 2019

WATCH: How to protect yourself against non-communicable diseases

The struggle for health and wellness is real as many non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes confront people today. The good news is that many of these ailments can be prevented. See how.

Did you know that non-communicable diseases (NCD’s) is the cause of 63% of all annual deaths? This, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), makes it the leading cause of death in the world.  

What are NCD’s? 

NCD's are diseases of long duration and generally slow progression. The four main types of noncommunicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructed pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes, according to the WHO.

The struggles against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, strokes and diabetes are equally real in South Africa today.

The good news is that many of these ailments can be prevented and others managed if detected early. Many NCDs are a result of bad lifestyle habits such as:

  • Smoking
  • Excessive alcohol abuse
  • Lack of exercise
  • Unhealthy eating habits

It is advisable to stay away from these habits and embrace a healthier lifestyle, according to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. If you are concerned about your habits, take responsibility for your own health by going for screening tests for diabetes and other NCDs at a nearby health facility. 

This post is sponsored by the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department and produced by BrandStudio24. 

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Are you at risk of an iron deficiency?

2018-12-04 10:49
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

Teen angst »

Detecting depression: Phone apps could monitor teen angst

Studies have linked heavy smartphone use with worsening teen mental health. But as teens scroll through Instagram and Snapchat, tap out texts or watch YouTube videos, they also leave digital footprints that might offer clues to their psychological well-being.

Lifestyle changes »

Lifestyle changes helped new dad shed more than 20kg

Erik Minaya started to put on the kilos during his first year year in college. By age 24, he tipped the scale at nearly 120kg. But then he cut out fast food, replacing it with lower-carb offerings that he prepared himself.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 