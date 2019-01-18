WATCH: How to protect yourself against non-communicable diseases The struggle for health and wellness is real as many non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes confront people today. The good news is that many of these ailments can be prevented. See how.

Take responsibility for your own health by living a healthy life and going for regular screening tests. ~

Did you know that non-communicable diseases (NCD’s) is the cause of 63% of all annual deaths? This, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), makes it the leading cause of death in the world.

What are NCD’s?

NCD's are diseases of long duration and generally slow progression. The four main types of noncommunicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructed pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes, according to the WHO.

The struggles against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, strokes and diabetes are equally real in South Africa today.

The good news is that many of these ailments can be prevented and others managed if detected early. Many NCDs are a result of bad lifestyle habits such as:

Smoking

Excessive alcohol abuse

Lack of exercise

Unhealthy eating habits

It is advisable to stay away from these habits and embrace a healthier lifestyle, according to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. If you are concerned about your habits, take responsibility for your own health by going for screening tests for diabetes and other NCDs at a nearby health facility.

This post is sponsored by the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department and produced by BrandStudio24.