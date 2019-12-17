The one move that will transform your fitness regime

Supplied
How often do you step into a lift or onto an escalator? For some of us
it’s every day. But next time you want to take the easy route, rather take the stairs. By
making the one small change in your life to always use the stairs, you’re doing
your health and fitness a big favour. You’re not only gradually improving your
strength and cardiovascular fitness, but also changing your habits, mindset and
transforming your fitness regime.
It improves your strength
When you walk up a flight of stairs, you’re using your core muscles,
because your weight shifts from one leg to the other. This, in turn, improves
your balance.
To give yourself an even better strength workout every time you take the
stairs, stand up tall and concentrate on pulling in your abdominal muscles as
you climb.
While walking on flat ground engages your leg muscles, the stairs work
your glutes, quads and hamstrings. Got heavy grocery bags to carry? That’s a
bonus. The added weight will tone your legs even faster.
Taking the stairs helps your heart
The Harvard
Health Alumni Study suggests that climbing stairs regularly
can also lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke. Even if you do it over a short period a
few times a day, you’re actively working on your cardiovascular fitness.
To really
raise your heart rate and increase your fitness benefits, take the stairs 2 at
a time, holding onto the handrail for stability. For a challenge, walk up and
down as many flights as you can manage in 15 minutes.
Going
down stairs is good for you, too
As
long as you don’t have any knee problems, going down stairs is as good for you
as walking up stairs.
Just don’t lock your knees. Walking down stairs involves what is called “eccentric
exercise”, which means your muscles contract as you put weight on them. A 2017 study
suggests that it may even be more beneficial for improving blood pressure and
cholesterol, and especially bone density in women.
Making
daily movement part of your routine
Choosing
the stairs over a lift or escalator could improve your fitness and your
attitude. This healthy habit of daily movement
could transform your exercise regime.
Like
all exercise, the changes don’t happen overnight. But climb stairs every day
for a month and you’ll see the difference. Not to mention those feel-good hormones
that get released during exercise. It’s a small change with minimal impact on
your time. So don’t wait for Monday or the first of the month. Start today.
Simplify
fitness. Live better.
Because
life is busy, time is precious. Taking the stairs is a simple and easy way to
improve your fitness and health, just like the new
Capitec app is a straightforward platform to track where you’re
spending your money and to improve your financial fitness. The app makes it
easy to budget, save money and have a financially healthy mindset to
manage your money responsibly.
For
more inspiration to simplify your life, follow us on
This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Capitec.
ADVERTORIAL