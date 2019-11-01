The cougher’s survival guide The essentials every cougher needs on hand

You feel a tickle in your throat, the all too familiar scratch you can’t seem to quell with a simple sip of water. The throat clear turns into a cough, and then another and another.

Yep, you guessed it, ‘tis the season for the flare up of coughing – and, whether it is the result of seasonal allergies, a cold or the start of flu, it needs to be looked after and tended to properly.

Here are some of the key natural, homemade and over the counter aids to always keep on hand when you find yourself battling a cough:

Water – The best thing to do when you’re dealing with a cough or scratchy throat is to ensure you keep water at hand. Staying hydrated helps you flush out your system regularly, while also helping to wash away irritants that are trapped in your throat.

Antihistamines – If you are susceptible to allergies having over the counter or your prescribed medication at hand will help quell your allergic reaction and keep your coughs at bay.

Saline nasal spray – Much like the antihistamines, having a saline nasal spray, like Sinutab, on the ready also helps if your cough is caused by a postnasal drip due to allergies or a runny nose.

Cough medicine or syrup – It thins mucus making it easier to cough up which helps to relieve chest congestion. Guaifenesin is used in: BENYLIN® Chesty Cough & Cold Tablets. BENYLIN® Chesty Coughs Non- Drowsy Syrup. BENYLIN® medications also incorporate Diphenhydramine in its mixture which is an antihistamine to further help with allergy-related coughs as well as coughs caused by colds.

Lozenges – Carrying a pack of menthol or lemon flavoured lozenges can also help comfort an irritated and itchy throat.

Lemon and ginger shots – Lemon, ginger and honey is known to carry healing and anti-inflammatory properties that work great when managing a sore throat and cough. There are stores that sell the concoction, mixed with water, in small bottles, but you can also make your own at home.

(Image: Supplied)

*Always check with a healthcare professional before taking any medication.

This post is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson produced by Brandstudio24 for Health24.