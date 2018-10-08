Studies show a good breakfast is key to children’s development This National Nutrition Week, Rama reinforces the benefits of a good breakfast for children’s development and school performance.

Studies indicate that around 19% of South African children aged 10 – 14 years skip breakfast before going to school and globally, up to 30% children, adolescents and adults regularly skip breakfast.

But a recent white paper study commission by Rama found that eating breakfast improves overall diet quality, assists in weight management and promotes a healthy lifestyle. The right morning meal has been proven to improve children’s concentration at school and give them more energy to participate in class.

This is why Rama, in partnership with the Department of Education launched the Good Breakfast Schools Programme in 2017, teaching children the value and make-up of a good breakfast so they can be at their best every day. Already Rama has reached 277 007 children in 180 schools in KZN and will soon expand the programme to include more regions and ultimately reach more children.

This National Nutrition Week, the theme is: “Breakfast – the best way to start your day!”, a theme which Rama proudly supports in line with its commitment to making a nutritious breakfast an everyday reality for all South African school children.

This year Rama partnered with Proverb and the Good Breakfast ambassadors – TV sports anchor Carol Tshabalala and Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela. Together they have been on a mission to inspire South African families to make smarter breakfast choices to ensure they start the day right. These heroes are living proof that a better future starts with a good breakfast!

WHAT CONSTITUTES A GOOD BREAKFAST?

A good breakfast should contain choices from the 5 food groups – Protein, grains or starchy foods, fruits and vegetables, fats and oils and unsweetened drinks as per the Department of Health guidelines.

OMEGAS HELP BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Studies show that Omega oils can be especially good for children, helping them with their brain development. Rama is the first spread to be enriched with 9 vitamins and Omega 3, which means adding a bit of Rama to your bread or porridge is a simple way to add extra nutrition to your family’s breakfast.

TRY THE RAMA GOOD BREAKFAST: Bread with Rama + Tea with Milk + Fruit + Egg

GOOD BREAKFAST TIPS

Get into the habit of having breakfast every day – Start with a 21 day plan to try and create a new habit.

Prepare and enjoy breakfast together as a family – studies show those families that eat together are more likely to eat a regular, nutritious breakfast.

Plan ahead to have a healthy breakfast every day:

- Include foods from the 5 food groups.

- Use a meal plan to try and stick to your budget.

- Save money by making smarter buying choices.

- Save time – prepare breakfast items the night before.