Stress coping mechanisms in the 21st century Stress is taking its toll… so how can we cope better?

Who would ever have imagined that a single global event could change our lives forever in 2020? Along with the actual Coronavirus, the consequent lockdown has resulted in more anxiety than normal, for most of us. Stress is taking its toll… so how can we cope better?

Take that morning stroll

With eased lockdown regulations, we now have the opportunity of resuming healthy exercise habits or making new ones by incorporating daily exercise. While exercise won’t eliminate the source of your stress, it may reduce the intensity of your stress, helping you to view your situation more objectively and dealing with your problems in a more rational way. Being physically active can encourage the release of endorphins (your body’s feel-good chemicals), lifting your mood.1

Connect with others

Social distancing might keep us apart physically, but it doesn’t stop us from calling someone we care about. Various platforms, which include video calls, keep us connected, and may even help us relax. When we recall fun times together, we end up having a good laugh, which is an excellent stress reliever! A good support network of friends and family can help ease stress. Set time aside regularly to catch up!

Sleep on it

Sleep affects both our mental and physical well-being. Loss of sleep impairs our higher levels of reasoning and problem-solving ability, which includes the way we deal with stress.2 Consider going to bed the same time each night and getting up the same time every morning. Limit the use of electronics before bedtime and avoid stimulants like caffeine late in the day. A warm bath might help you chill before you go to sleep. Alternatively, tuck into your favourite book.

Consider legendary stress relief

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD may assist with relief of symptoms associated with stress, including anxiety, muscular tension, restlessness, fatigue and poor concentration.3

Leading pharmaceutical company, Adcock Ingram (Pty) Ltd, recently launched its flagship cannabis-based range, ADCO CBD. The range comprises ADCO CBD PAIN, available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml), capsule and gel format (50 g). ADCO CBD STRESS is available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml) and capsule format, and ADCO CBD DAILY is available in drops (15 ml and 30 ml) and capsule format. Products are laboratory tested, quality controlled, and do not contain sugar or tartrazine.

Trusted, reliable and reputable, ADCO CBD products are available, from selected Clicks, Dis-Chem, independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information please visit www.adcocbd.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by ADCO CBD.

References: 1. nhs.uk.conditions.stress-anxiety-depression.reduce-stress 2. News In Health – NIH 3. Mbvundula EC, Rainsford KD, Bunning AD. Cannabinoids in pain and inflammation. Inflammopharmacology 2004;12(2):99-114.



