Skin confidence that shows It’s time to reimagine your skin and rethink your skincare.

Supplied

Healthy skin leads to skin confidence that shows. ~

Skin is resilient, strong and protective. Skin is alive. It senses. It reflects your emotions. Skin is elastic allowing you to move, be flexible and take some hard knocks. It regulates your body temperature and heals with you when accidents happen. It grows and stretches with you, yet somehow remembers its shape. Your skin cares for you, connects you to those you love and them to you. Your skin lets you live life.

When healthy, skin works hard to protect us. But when it's compromised, the skin's ability to work as an effective barrier is impaired, which in turn can negatively impact overall health. Today’s approach to skin care is often that of “problem-solution” – we are not treating our skin properly from the start and are then trying to fix it further down the line.

It’s time to reimagine your skin, to protect and nourish it, because when you realise your skin’s potential, and restore it, you too can experience skin confidence that shows.

Rethink your skincare.

Your skin is waterproof. Skin has a natural oily layer, and its purpose is to hold moisture in the skin. But daily washing and exposure to the elements strips away your skin’s protective oily layer, allowing water to escape. This water loss leads to unhealthy, damaged skin.

Lost moisture cannot be replaced by putting moisture on the skin, because your skin’s moisture comes from within. The first step in caring for your skin is to stop it losing moisture in the first place. The best way to do this is by supplementing your skin’s natural oily layer by using oil-based skincare.

Using oils to retain the skin’s moisture moves towards the notion of preventative skincare. Cosmetic scientist and owner of Cosmetic Solutions, John Knowlton says, “There are a plethora of oils that are now commercially available. This combined with consumers increasing knowledge of the potency of oils is adding to their ever-growing popularity.”

Oil nourishes, restores and is essential for skin health. No brand understands the relationship between skin and oil better than Bio-Oil. For over 30 years Bio-Oil has harnessed the power of science and nature to develop a range of clinically proven skincare solutions that work with the skin, and care for your skin the way it cares for you.





Bio-Oil’s specialist oil-based skincare range is available at Clicks, Dis-Chem, pharmacies and retail outlets nationwide. Learn more at www.bio-oil.com

This post and content is written, sponsored and provided by Bio-Oil.