30 September 2020

PCOS Awareness Month is over but not the efforts to #BreakTheSilence

Walter Mbatha pledged thanks for #BreakingTheSilence around women's health issues.

Supplied

Reflecting on PCOS Awareness month, 3Sixty Biomedicine’s CEO – Walter Mbatha thanked South Africans for their participation and support to #BreakTheSilence. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder affecting millions of women and 3Sixty Biomedicine have committed to continue hosting discussions around the condition and treatments with health experts like Dr Sindi van Zyl and Tendai Bbosa going forward.

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by 3Sixty Biomedicine.

