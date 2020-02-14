Own your skin Take back your skin, and your confidence. Give your skin what it needs to be healthy and resilient so that you have the confidence to live the life you’ve always wanted

Healthy skin gives you confidence.

Taking care of your skin can make a huge difference to your confidence. In a recent survey; 87% of South African consumers revealed that healthy skin made them feel confident. This is because when skin is nourished effectively, it gives you the confidence to live to the fullest and be the person you really are.

The journey to confidence starts with oil.

Skin by design loves oil. Skin has its own natural outer oily layer, and its purpose is to lock in moisture. Moisture is critical to keeping skin healthy. Moisture facilitates enzyme activity, and enzyme activity is responsible for healthy skin activity – everything from healing skin to the strength of the skin, and even what it looks and feels like.

However, everyday exposure to the elements and daily washing strips away skin’s protective oily layer – allowing moisture to escape. Lost moisture cannot be replaced by applying moisture onto the skin, because skin’s moisture comes from within.

The first step in caring for skin is oil. To nourish and restore skin, one should supplement skin’s natural oily layer by using oil in everyday skincare. Oil mimics skin’s natural oils, so when oils are applied to the skin, they are easily absorbed and assist in effectively locking in moisture.

Oil-based skincare is the best solution for healthy skin.

Skincare oils are nothing new, in fact the origin of oil-based skincare began in 3 000 BC in ancient Egypt. It was only during the Industrial Revolution that creams and lotions were formulated – oils were combined with water using an emulsifier to create a white, fluffy product. Because creams and lotions were made primarily from water, they were substantially cheaper to produce and made skincare affordable and accessible to the masses.

Cosmetic scientist and owner of Cosmetic Solutions, John Knowlton explains “It is the oil in a cream or lotion that confers the beneficial effects on the skin, and the water fraction has no value whatsoever. Thus, if a pure oil, or a mixture of oils, is applied to the skin directly, a much more potent result is normally obtained, as there is no water present to dilute the beneficial effects of the oils themselves.”

Today, creams and lotions are still made up of mostly water, usually around 70%. But because skin is waterproof and doesn’t let water in, most of the cream or lotion simply evaporates when coming into contact with your skin, and is of no benefit to skin moisturisation.

Skincare that works.

No brand understands the relationship between skin, oil and water better than Bio-Oil.

Bio-Oil believes that the journey to healthy skin and confidence, starts and ends with oil. It’s why Bio-Oil believes in the power of oil and why they’ve pursued and perfected specialist oil-based skincare solutions for more than 30 years. Bio-Oil’s mission is to provide skincare that actually works, that gives skin life. So that you are confident to love your skin, and yourself.

Each product in Bio-Oil’s range has been formulated for results and designed to effectively work with the skin to deliver optimal skin health. The range consists of Bio-Oil Skincare Oil and Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel to address the biggest skin concerns in South Africa; scars, stretch marks, and dry, dull skin.





Bio-Oil gives skin what it needs to be healthy and resilient, so there’s nothing holding you back to live the life you were meant to live.

It’s your skin. It’s your life. Own it.

