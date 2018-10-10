advertisement
Updated 10 October 2018

Old toothbrushes and 4 other things that are eating away your teeth

Brushing teeth is second nature for most people but that doesn’t mean we always get it right. Two oral health care professionals share their thoughts on the 5 most common mistakes people make when brushing.

Brushing teeth is something we all (hopefully) do at least twice a day, but what if we’ve been brushing wrong all along? 

Unfortunately, two wrongs don’t make a right in dental care and like Angelique Kearney, president of the Oral Hygienist Association of South Africa, says, “You need to brush and floss ‘correctly’ for the best results.”  

We spoke to Kearney, who is also a practicing oral hygienist, and Dr Janél Welgemoed, a professional dentist from Longbeach Dental Noordhoek, to find out what common mistakes people make when brushing their teeth. Here are 5 things they highlighted:  

The wrong brushing method 
Using the incorrect method to brush your teeth can lead to plaque not being removed properly which in turn can escalate into - wait for it - gum and tooth disease!  

Things to look out for when brushing is how long, how often and how hard you brush your teeth. Brushing too long can lead to the damaging of gums and the thinning of the enamel while brushing too short can mean not all plaque gets removed from the teeth, according to Dr Welgemoed. Brushing for at least 2 minutes twice a day is recommended.  

What is the correct way to brush then? The best oral hygiene sequence protocol, as recommended by our experts, is to brush, floss, clean your tongue and rinse with mouthwash.  

The wrong type of toothbrush  
Many people make the mistake of buying the wrong toothbrush - a hard toothbrush. According to Kearney, a toothbrush that’s too hard can cause damage to your gums and teeth in the long term and is not more effective than a soft tooth brush when cleaning your teeth. 

Kearney says that the 3 golden rules for choosing a toothbrush is: 
1. It must be effective. 
2. It must be acceptable or fun to use. 
3. It must be non-traumatic (cause damage to your gums and teeth). 

Not cleaning your whole mouth and tongue 
Did you know that brushing alone only reaches 25% of your mouth? According to this research by Listerine, it means that most of your mouth stays untouched if you only brush. The tongue, for example, is a big surface that is covered with plaque bacteria. “Cleaning your tongue loosens all plaque bacteria from the tongue making it easier to remove by rinsing with a mouthwash,” says Dr Welgemoed. “Adding a mouthwash to your dental routine will have added benefits of helping remove plaque from hard to reach areas in your mouth and in-between your teeth,” says Kearney, who is a member of the Listerine Dental Academy. 

Not replacing your toothbrush regularly  
It’s something we easily forget to do but your toothbrush needs to be replaced at least every 4 months, according to Kearney. That's because germs can hide in toothbrush bristles and lead to reinfection. Therefore, if you have been ill with the flu, it’s also necessary to replace your toothbrush to prevent re-infection. “If you need to replace your toothbrush monthly because the toothbrush bristles are worn, you are brushing too hard,” Kearney says.  

Using the incorrect dentalcare products.  
A wide range of toothpaste and mouthwashes are available on the market but it’s important to choose products specifically for your oral and dental needs. Dr Welgemoed explains for example that someone with a high risk of developing cavities will use different toothpaste than someone with gum disease.  

It’s also important to choose the right mouthwash for your needs. “Dental mouthwashes prevent tooth decay and gum disease because the essential oils in the mouthwash kill plaque bacteria and remove bacteria effectively while rinsing,” Dr Welgemoed, who is also a member of the Listerine Dental Academy, says.   

Your oral hygienist or dentist will be able to recommend the best products for you to keep your mouth healthy and disease free.  

To see what difference these common mistakes can make to your oral hygiene, click and drag your cursor across the infographic below:

This content was sponsored by Listerine and produced by BrandStudio.24 for Health24

