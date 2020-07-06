No more itchy flaky, dry skin this winter! Managing skin conditions daily and trying to control flare-ups can be difficult. You need to be aware of what your skin is exposed to and how you care for it, because your skin needs more than basic moisturisation.

Supplied

Vaseline Clinical Care. ~

In South African social media conversations, 79% of women say that they experience dry skin (dry or very dry or cracked or itchy skin) – one of the highest figures worldwide*. It was this insight, among others, that led the brand to launch a new range of clinical creams, specifically formulated by experts to soothe acute skin conditions including eczema, sensitive skin and extremely dry skin. Managing these skin conditions daily and trying to control flare-ups can be difficult. You need to be aware of what your skin is exposed to and how you care for it, because your skin needs more than basic moisturisation. It needs immediate, clinical strength relief.

Vaseline Clinical Care has been developed with experts and uses our new unique Barrier Repair complex® - that works with the skin’s natural regenerative process, leaving skin feeling soothed and restored.

Our increasingly harsh environment, stressful lifestyle and daily habits all play a role in how skin looks and feels. The modern world is impacting people on a local and global level, which ultimately affects our skin, drying it out and damaging it. And when skin is dry and unhealthy, it can have a dramatic impact on our quality of life.

Vaseline Clinical Care range includes various products, each developed to soothe and specific hard to heal skin conditions from extreme dryness to dark spots, ageing skin, and cracked heels. Each of the products uses the powerful Barrier Repair complex® which includes glycerine, pro-lipids and trusted Vaseline BLUESEAL to help promote the skin’s natural moisture, and works with the skin’s natural regenerative process, leaving skin feeling soothed and restored.

Tips on prevention of skin dryness:

Bath less frequently- do not bath for more than twice a day

Limit bath time to 5-10 minutes

Use Lukewarm water as opposed to hot water

Frequently moisturise with hydrating lotions and creams whenever your skin is dry

Blot your skin gently dry with a towel

Apply moisturiser immediately after washing to trap as much of the existing moisture in your skin as possible with the ointments, creams, and lotions (moisturisers).

Use gentle, unscented skin care products including soaps. It is advisable to use a soap replacement such as aqueous cream to bath, especially when you have very dry skin or eczema. Some skin care products are too harsh for dry, sensitive skin.

Wear cotton or silk under your clothing made of wool or another material that feels rough to avoid skin irritation

Use laundry detergent labelled “hypoallergenic”

* Consumer Market Insights PDC – Social Media Conversation (2018)

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Vaseline.