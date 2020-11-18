Mrs SA semi-finalist’s top 10 red carpet ready tips for the festive season Mrs SA semifinalist and official Salome brand ambassador – Zama Bekwa shares her top ten red carpet ready tips.

Supplied

Salome Range Salome brand ambassador Zama Bekwa. (Image: Supplied) ~

Feeling great on the red carpet is as important as the fashion aspect. With more high-profile events like the Mrs SA gala lunch on 13th November starting to take place again as we approach the festive season, Mrs SA semifinalist and official Salome brand ambassador – Zama Bekwa shares her top ten red carpet ready tips. Not only is Zama always on point with her appearance – but her passion for overall wellness of women is inspiring and her recent brand partnership with Salome by 3Sixty Biomedicine solidifies her advocacy for women’s health. With Mrs SA finals around the corner, we got a sneak peek behind the pink curtain with Zama sharing her top ten tips to slay inside and out on the red carpet.

Here are Zama’s top 10 red carpet ready tips:

Stock up on Salome’s range of over the counter health products that are based on herbal extracts to make sure that menstrual pain and heavy menstrual bleeding don’t cramp your style! The morning of an event, I like to get a good workout session in to boost my endorphins and make me feel great from the outset. To nourish my natural hair I use Cantu products – for this particular hairstyle I used Avocado Hydrating Gel for maximum hold and it is also flake-free. Before applying foundation, I use Lamelle’s correctives Brighter Serum – it leaves my skin hydrated and creates a good canvas for make-up to be applied afterwards. For my Mrs SA soiree red carpet look, I used neon earth Catrice eye shadow make-up pallete because the colours are pigmented enough and very vibrant.

Because these days we have to abide by the rules of COVID regulations and wear a mask, I love using the Catrice Ombre two tone no. 010 Rockably Rose-wood mixed with Catrice liquid powder 020 Frame of Roses to create the ultimate matt finish look. To add that extra sparkle to the occasion, I chose my Nomination Italy jewelry bracelet. I love the colour pink (yes, I am a true #SalomeSister all the way) so I normally always like to incorporate a touch of pink in my wardrobe/make-up and for this red carpet event I was lucky enough to wear a beautiful flowy pink gown. To finish off the look I sprinkled drops of my favourite fragrance on the nape of my neck and behind my ears - Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau De parfum. I never walk out the door these days without a mask! For this red carpet event I chose to wear my beautiful Salome range pink mask as it matched my outfit perfectly. I love the soft fabric as it is gentle on my skin.

“In a world where selfies and filters are the norm to produce flawless pictures, there’s no faking how you feel on the inside and selfcare grants you an all access pass to revealing the best version of yourself. Being a mom, I feel there’s extra pressure to try look your best at a red carpet or social event while trying to juggle what feels like a million things at home and at work. The trick is to realize that when you feel good on the inside, you exude a brighter and much stronger glow on the outside. Look after your health and feel confident to address issues that are impacting your day to day life. I am appealing to everyone as we approach the holiday season to put their health first, and heels on second,” Zama says.

Although women’s health issues like heavy menstrual bleeding, menstrual pain, and polycystic ovarian syndrome regularly affect a large number of women - they are still conditions that are hardly acknowledged and spoken about at the dinner table or over a glass of bubbly with friends. Often thought of as topics to be swept under the carpet, these common women’s health conditions take a toll on many people’s lives and the worst part is that they don’t have to with so many treatment options readily available these days to treat and manage them. Apart from embracing motherhood, one of Zama’s ambitions is to normalize these conversations and highlight treatment options that can help improve people’s lives, especially for rural women. Join the conversation with Zama and help #BreakTheSilence by sharing your stories and experiences on Salome’s social media platforms.

Facebook: Salome Range

Twitter: @SalomeRange

Instagram: SalomeRange

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Salome Range.