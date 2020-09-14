Making PCOS natural to deal with The power to treating PCOS lies in taking a more natural approach.

September is dedicated to creating awareness around Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). During this month around the globe people focus on this disorder because millions of women live with it on a daily basis and yet it’s still a condition that’s not openly discussed and diagnosed. Symptoms of PCOS include excessive hair growth, significant weight gain and even difficulty falling pregnant. PCOS affects women differently though and your experience of PCOS could be vastly different to the experience of someone else.

Fortunately, thanks to campaigns like #BreakTheSilence - people suffering from PCOS are being encouraged to talk about their experiences and share helpful information about the condition and what treatment options they have discovered. A local company, 3Sixty Biomedicine, is passionate about providing women with quality natural treatment options. With the help of various medical experts like Dr. Sindi Van Zyl, Dr Lusanda Shimange-Matsose and pharmacist Tendai Bbosa through the #BreakTheSilence campaign the public has been given free access to healthcare expertise and even personal journeys from these practitioners about how to diagnose and treat the condition.

“I am delighted to be part of the #BreakTheSilence movement. I think it’s fantastic that a SA company like 3Sixty Biomedicine has finally introduced a product with natural ingredients that can be used to manage PCOS. My goal this month is to spread the word to as many people as possible that if they are out there struggling with PCOS - there is hope and they are not alone,” stated Dr. Sindi Van Zyl. As health care professionals, and women who have themselves been diagnosed with PCOS, Dr. Sindi van Zyl and pharmacist Tendai Bbosa, have both experimented with various PCOS treatment options. Both Bbosa and van Zyl believe in the power of taking a more natural approach to treating the disorder.

“As a woman who showed symptoms from the age of 16 and was only diagnosed 15 years later, there is not enough knowledge and awareness and many women go undiagnosed for a very long time. Since my diagnosis I have tried multiple treatment options to treat my condition. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex disease that involves reproductive and metabolic problems. Common symptoms or signs of women suffering from PCOS include menstrual irregularities, skin disorders, and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression. I am excited to be part of the #BreakTheSilence movement during PCOS Awareness month and on the 16th of September at 20H00 I will be featured in a free Facebook and Instagram live discussion aimed at educating the public about PCOS. I look forward to sharing my story and expertise with other PCOS survivors to help them better understand what the condition entails and how best to treat it,” Bbosa explains.

3Sixty Biomedicine’s Salome Fertlity product contains natural, plant-based ingredients that specifically assist with management of symptoms associated with PCOS and is a quality, over-the-counter treatment option. More information about the 3Sixty Biomedicine hosted Facebook and Instagram live chat in September featuring PCOS health expert and #BreakTheSilence ambassador, Tendai Bbosa, can be found on the relevant social media platforms. The full range of Salome products are available online at Takealot.com, on www.3SixtyBiomedicine.co.za or at most independent pharmacies nationwide. For more information about Salome Fertility or the Salome range, go to www.3SixtyBiomedicine.co.za or connect on social media:

