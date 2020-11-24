Invest in what truly matters this Black Friday – your health! With Black Friday around the corner, spend your money wisely on local pharmaceutical deals like 3Sixty Biomedicine’s Salome range for consumers who struggle with PCOS and painful or heavy menstrual bleeding.

Black Friday is a chance to spend your wealth on your health. ~

In a year overshadowed by a global pandemic, we’re reminded that good health can’t be taken for granted. With over 55 million cases worldwide and 760 thousand cases in South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic showcased just how paralysing widespread disease can be both socially and economically.

Lockdowns, vacant workplaces and premature deaths are just some of the ways in which Covid-19 has caused direct negative impacts on the economy that may see an overall GDP plunge of nearly 8% this year, according to a new report by the UNDP. Against this backdrop, it’s only natural to wonder how South Africans will approach another global phenomenon - Black Friday. Will people spend more on essentials? Will health products gain some priority?

The tie between money and wellbeing stretches way beyond Black Friday and Covid-19, and is in fact a crucial balancing act. In an interview on Radio 702, certified financial planner Paul Roelofse said there are two areas of your life that should always be in balance: your health and your wealth. “If you maintain a healthy lifestyle, you will benefit from being able to enjoy your financial independence,” Roelofse explained. “Once your health fails and you cannot carry on any longer, you will then need to depend on your investments.”

It’s a sobering thought that you cannot enjoy your wealth without your health.

Fortunately, local pharmaceutical companies are making it easier for you to put your health first this Black Friday and invest in what truly matters.

“It's obvious that Black Friday has become a very popular day on the SA retail calendar,” says Walter Mbatha, CEO of 3Sixty Biomedicine. “We feel passionate about helping people improve their lives, and that is why we have decided to offer consumers such great deals on our product range.”

From the 23rd to the 27th of November, consumers who are struggling with heavy menstrual bleeding, menstrual pain, and infertility linked to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can look forward to deals of up to 35% off on 3Sixty Biomedicine’s Salome products when they purchase two or more products from their website.

The Salome range includes the products Salome Fertility, Salome HMB and Salome Menstrual Pain which are all available online, on Takealot.com and at most pharmacies nationwide.