How to ensure you’re covered if the dreaded C-word comes knocking These days Dads do it all – playing a pivotal role in their family’s wellbeing. But how do we ensure that our health and our family’s happiness is protected? Old Mutual’s Illness insurance is one way to do just this.

As your kids’ Superdad, you need to be the strongest, healthiest and best version of yourself so you can keep providing for them. (Image: Supplied) ~

One in seven South African men are at risk of experiencing prostate or other cancers over their lifetime, according to the Cancer Organisation of South Africa (Cansa).

We would like to encourage all men to take note of November being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to remember to schedule their screening appointment. There may be some stigma or even fear or nerves that may want to deter you, however – you owe it to your family and yourself to undergo this critical test because an early diagnosis usually means a better outcome.

While we may not want to think about getting sick and consider our own mortality, the reality is that there are many people who depend on you. Planning ahead for the “what ifs” can mean some peace of mind and financial security if you need to undergo treatment.

Illness insurance is something you should consider as part of your financial planning. It can help to provide the financial support you need to cover the various costs you would incur if you contracted a severe illness.

“With illness insurance from Old Mutual, a percentage of the cover amount (between R100 000 and R6 million) is paid in a single, tax-free amount, to help you with the costs of rehabilitation, and changes you may need to make to your car and home and even to help pay your monthly bills while you take time off work to recover, “ says Karabo Ramookho, Strategic Retail Marketing Manager for Old Mutual.

“We recommend that you discuss your options with a financial adviser, who can offer solutions that are specific to your needs, she adds.

What’s more, Old Mutual has designed a market-first benefit called the Returning Illness Benefit, which pays up to 50% of the cover amount for severe illnesses that can return such as cancer, after the full amount has already been paid. So, you can rest easy while you recover, knowing that if you ever need cover in the future again, you’ve got it.

As your kids’ Superdad, you need to be the strongest, healthiest and best version of yourself so you can keep providing for them, cheering them at the soccer fields, or road-tripping with them. Our illness insurance can help you to protect yourself and your family.

